Tenerife Piden a la Iglesia la destitución del cura que culpó a la madre de las niñas de Tenerife de su asesinato

El Obispado de Canarias se limitó a pedir perdón y mostrar su rechazo ante estas declaraciones a través de un comunicado, pero aún no ha tomado medidas.

Captura de una entrevista al párroco de Gran Canaria Fernando Báez Santana, en una imagen de archivo.
Captura de una entrevista al párroco de Gran Canaria Fernando Báez Santana, durante una entrevista en televisión / YOUTUBE

La inacción de la Iglesia ante las declaraciones del cura Fernando Báez Santana sobre el asesinato de las niñas de Tenerife ha llevado a la ciudadanía a pedir su destitución.

La iniciativa se realiza a través de change.org y ya acumula más de 1.900 firmas. "La actitud de este hombre no es nada nueva, y diversas son las denuncias que ha recibido años atrás, bajo el silencio del obispado", reza el texto de la campaña. 

Este lunes, la Fiscalía Provincial de Las Palmas abrió diligencias de investigación contra el párroco. "La indignación social generada por tales manifestaciones y el común rechazo de que se han hecho acreedoras animan la esta comunicación", indicaron desde la Fiscalía. 

El párroco acusó a la madre de las niñas de Tenerife de su asesinato en radio y en las redes sociales. Además, llegó a calificar al asesino Tomás Gimeno como víctima.

El Obispado de Canarias se limitó a pedir perdón y mostrar su rechazo ante estas declaraciones a través de un comunicado, pero aún no ha tomado medidas. El presidente del Cabildo pidió a la Iglesia este lunes una respuesta "más contundente". 

