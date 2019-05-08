Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Pintan esvásticas en el coche de un activista LGTBI y concejal de un pueblo de Barcelona

Serrano es miembro del colectivo LGTBI Violeta de Sant Feliu de Llobregat y ha denunciado la mañana de este miércoles ante los Mossos d'Esquadra estos hechos. Los implicados también le pincharon las ruedas del coche.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una esvástica en el coche de Luis Serrano tras ser atacado. TWITTER DE @OCL_H

Una esvástica en el coche de Luis Serrano tras ser atacado. TWITTER DE @OCL_H

El activista LGTBI y concejal no adscrito del Ayuntamiento de Sant Feliu de Llobregat (Barcelona) Luis Serrano ha sufrido un ataque contra su coche, en el que unos desconocidos han pintado esvásticas y han pinchado las ruedas, han explicado en Twitter el propio afectado y el Observatori contra l'Homofòbia.

Serrano es miembro del colectivo LGTBI Violeta de Sant Feliu de Llobregat y ha denunciado la mañana de este miércoles ante los Mossos d'Esquadra estos hechos, según ha detallado a Europa Press la Policía catalana, que ha abierto una investigación.

"Denunciamos el ataque contra el coche del activista LGTBI Violeta Sant Feliu. Pinchan ruedas y estampan esvásticas en las puertas. Los hechos se están denunciando a Mossos. El Observatori condena este ataque de odio y da pleno apoyo a la víctima", han explicado desde el Observatori en Twitter.

Serrano ha expresado: "¡Denunciar siempre denunciar! No me van a silenciar", y ha compartido el comentario del Observatori que incluía fotografías del coche dañado.

El concejal es también el secretario general del partido Fem Poble de Sant Feliu y alcaldable de esta formación, que ha informado en Twitter de que se ha realizado la correspondiente denuncia por este "ataque de odio".

Ante esta acción, Unitat contra el feixime i el racisme ha convocado una manifestación este jueves a las 19.00 horas en la plaza de la Vila de Sant Feliu con el lema Fascismo nunca más, a la que se ha sumado el Observatori.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad