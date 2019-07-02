La teniente de Alcaldía de Barcelona, Janet Sanz, ha instado este martes a la Generalitat a aplicar la tasa sobre viviendas vacías que hasta ahora aplicaba el Ayuntamiento, o que, por el contrario, ceda las competencias al consistorio para que "puedan seguir haciendo corresponsables" a los privados de la problemática.
Lo ha dicho en declaraciones a la prensa preguntada sobre el fallo del Tribunal Supremo (TS), que ha confirmado la nulidad de la tasa del Ayuntamiento sobre actuaciones de inspección de viviendas vacías por entender que "no es competente para aprobar disposiciones de carácter general en esta materia".
"El Ayuntamiento hace muchas políticas en vivienda que no le tocan, y que son competencia de otras administraciones. Queremos que, o bien nos cedan las competencias, o que sea la Generalitat la que aplique la tasa. No nos temblaran las piernas para impulsar las medidas necesarias en vivienda", ha dicho Sanz.
En este sentido, ha dicho que la concejal de Vivienda del Ayuntamiento, Lucía Martín, prevé reunirse en las próximas semanas con la Generalitat "para dar continuidad al trabajo iniciado" por el consistorio, y ha insistido en que no se cesará el trabajo de inspección y sanción a viviendas vacías de la ciudad.
"Siempre decimos que, aunque no tengamos la competencia, no deja de ser de nuestra incumbencia", y ha añadido que serán exigentes y permanecerán vigilantes a las políticas que impulse la Generalitat en vivienda, ya que la determinación del Gobierno municipal es hacer que las viviendas vacías entren en el mercado del alquiler.
