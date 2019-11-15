El gobierno municipal de Barcelona ha aprobado una suspensión de la admisión de comunicaciones previas de inicio de actividades para la instalación y ampliación del uso de viviendas de uso turístico (HUT) en toda la ciudad.
El gobierno de la alcaldesa Ada Colau ha explicado que "quiere evitar la posible incidencia en la regulación de pisos turísticos que pueda tener el nuevo Decreto de Reglamento de Turismo, que la Generalitat aprobará próximamente y que creará el alquiler de habitaciones como nueva tipología de alojamiento turístico".
El objetivo de esta "decisión preventiva" es garantizar que no podrá crecer el número actual de pisos turísticos, que es de 9.591.
(Habrá ampliación)
