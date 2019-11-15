Público
Pisos turísticos El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona prohíbe la apertura y la ampliación de pisos turísticos

El objetivo de esta "decisión preventiva" es garantizar que no crezca el número actual de pisos turísticos.

Un inmueble de Barcelona, con pancartas contra los pisos turísticos. REUTERS

El gobierno municipal de Barcelona ha aprobado una suspensión de la admisión de comunicaciones previas de inicio de actividades para la instalación y ampliación del uso de viviendas de uso turístico (HUT) en toda la ciudad.

El gobierno de la alcaldesa Ada Colau ha explicado que "quiere evitar la posible incidencia en la regulación de pisos turísticos que pueda tener el nuevo Decreto de Reglamento de Turismo, que la Generalitat aprobará próximamente y que creará el alquiler de habitaciones como nueva tipología de alojamiento turístico". 

El objetivo de esta "decisión preventiva" es garantizar que no podrá crecer el número actual de pisos turísticos, que es de 9.591.

