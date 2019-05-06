Esperanza Pitita Ridruejo ha fallecido en Madrid a los 88 años, según han informado este lunes a Efe fuentes familiares, que han indicado que será enterrada mañana en Soria, donde nació el 17 de diciembre de 1930.
Hija primogénita del matrimonio de dos de las familias más ricas de Soria, los Ridruejo y los Brieva, Pitita se trasladó siendo muy pequeña con sus padres a Madrid. En 1957 contrajo matrimonio con José Manuel Stilianópulos Estella, filipino de ascendencia griega, del que adoptó la nacionalidad y con el que tuvo tres hijos.
Como pintora, colgó parte de su producción en algunas exposiciones en Roma, y además protagonizó dos películas para la televisión alemana en 1970. En 1971, a petición de Federico Fellini, realizó las pruebas para trabajar en un film a las órdenes del director italiano, pero el traslado de su marido le obligó a abandonar el proyecto. También en aquella época comenzó a interesarse por las filosofías orientales.
En 1973 fueron nombrados embajadores de Filipinas en España, etapa en la que acompañaron a los entonces príncipes de España en su viaje por ese país. Posteriormente, al ser nombrado su marido embajador filipino en Londres, desarrolló una intensa actividad social y se introdujo en el mundo de la moda. También inició sus estudios de parapsicología, historia de las religiones y filosofías orientales.
En 1983, el matrimonio Stilianópulos decidió abandonar la carrera diplomática e instalarse en España, entre Madrid y Marbella, destacando entre los miembros de la jet-set, siendo objeto de crónicas sociales, como las escritas por Francisco Umbral.
Alabada por su elegancia, ha recibido numerosos galardones como el Premio Paride, el del diario Pueblo y varios del periódico ABC. Escribió sobre temas de filosofías orientales en varias publicaciones hasta cambiarlos por lo que ella calificó por asuntos de "designios divinos", que reflejó en un libro sobre la Virgen María.
