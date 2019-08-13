Público
Plácido Domingo Cancelan una actuación de Plácido Domingo tras las acusaciones de acoso sexual

La Orquesta de Philadelphia ha cancelado la actuación prevista para el próximo 18 de septiembre tras los testimonios de ocho cantantes y una bailarina que aseguran haber sido presionados por el tenor español para mantener relaciones sexuales.

El tenor Placido Domingo, durante una entrevista con la agencia Reuters, en el Dorothy Chandler Pavilion de Los Angeles (EEUU). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

La Asociación de la Orquesta de Philadelphia ha cancelado la actuación de Plácido Domingo prevista para el próximo 18 de septiembre tras los testimonios de ocho cantantes y una bailarina que aseguran haber sido presionadas por el tenor español para que mantuviesen relaciones sexuales.

Desde la organización han asegurado a la Cadena Ser su compromiso con "promocionar un ambiente apropiado, seguro, de apoyo y respeto para la Orquesta y su personal, para los artistas colaboradores y compositores y para nuestra audiencia y comunidad. La información sobre la Noche de Apertura y los cambios en el programa y los artistas serán anunciados posteriormente", manifiestan.

