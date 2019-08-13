La Asociación de la Orquesta de Philadelphia ha cancelado la actuación de Plácido Domingo prevista para el próximo 18 de septiembre tras los testimonios de ocho cantantes y una bailarina que aseguran haber sido presionadas por el tenor español para que mantuviesen relaciones sexuales.
Desde la organización han asegurado a la Cadena Ser su compromiso con "promocionar un ambiente apropiado, seguro, de apoyo y respeto para la Orquesta y su personal, para los artistas colaboradores y compositores y para nuestra audiencia y comunidad. La información sobre la Noche de Apertura y los cambios en el programa y los artistas serán anunciados posteriormente", manifiestan.
