Plácido Domingo El Teatro Real ratifica su apoyo a Plácido Domingo tras las nuevas acusaciones de acoso sexual

Además de confirmar la participación del cantante en mayo, reitera su "admiración y reconocimiento" al tenor español.

El tenor Plácido Domingo, en Salzburgo. / FRANZ NEUMAYR (EP)

El Teatro Real ha ratificado este martes, por boca de su presidente, Gregorio Marañón, su apoyo al cantante Plácido Domingo, que tiene previsto interpretar allí La Traviata el próximo mayo.

La situación, ha dicho Marañón ante las preguntas de los periodistas durante la presentación de Don Carlo, es "exactamente la misma" que la descrita en su comunicado del 16 de agosto, a pesar de que desde entonces la agencia de noticias AP, que publicó que nueve mujeres acusaban al tenor de acoso sexual, ha revelado otros once testimonios.

Nueve mujeres, ocho de ellas de forma anónima, achacaron el 12 de agosto al artista español acoso sexual en los años 80, a lo que él respondió que siempre creyó que eran relaciones e interacciones "consensuadas" y "bienvenidas".

El 5 de septiembre, el mismo medio informó de otros 11 casos, diez de forma anónima, a lo que el tenor respondió, por medio de su portavoz, que se trata de una campaña "imprecisa y contraria a la ética" de la agencia de noticias "para denigrar" al artista.

En su comunicado del 16 de agosto, el Real, además de confirmar la participación de Domingo en La Traviata, reiteró su "admiración y reconocimiento" al tenor español. El Teatro Real resaltó en su nota "la extraordinaria carrera para la lírica española e internacional y su ejemplar trayectoria" en esta institución.

El coliseo consideró que "las acusaciones que se vierten sobre este tipo de comportamientos, dadas sus consecuencias, tienen que estar fundadas y ser probadas en las instancias que corresponden".

