El consejero de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, ha anunciado que se prescindirá del término "allegados" en la orden que regulará las medidas que se aplicarán para controlar la pandemia en los días de Navidad y se apostará por la "reagrupación familiar".
En declaraciones a los periodistas, tras inaugurar el punto fijo del Servicio de Urgencias de Atención Primaria (SUAP) del centro de salud Santa Victoria del Sector Sur de Córdoba, Aguirre ha dicho que el término "allegados" no le gusta nada al ser "ambiguo", por lo que la Junta se referirá a "familiares o reagrupación familiar".
El consejero ha recordado la "confusión" que el término generó en el seno del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud donde se debatieron las medidas para las fiestas navideñas que, a su juicio, deberían ser lo "más cohesionadas posibles", ya que el virus "no entiende de fronteras entre comunidades autónomas".
Las reuniones navideñas serán de un máximo de diez personas que engloben a dos núcleos familiares como mucho
Aguirre ha asegurado que Andalucía no permitirá el movimiento entre regiones y solo se podrá para hacer posible la "reagrupación familiar" y que las reuniones serán de un máximo de diez personas que engloben a dos núcleos familiares como mucho.
Además, ha abogado por establecer el toque de queda los días 24, 25, 31 de diciembre y 1 de enero a la 1.30 horas y solo para dicha "reagrupación familiar" y en ningún caso para la "concentración de amigos en la calle".
El consejero ha incidido en que las medidas se tomarán el próximo 10 de diciembre y en función de lo que determinen "técnicos y expertos" con la evolución de estos días que, aunque es "buena y positiva", no es motivo de alegría mientras haya "un fallecido o afectado por los efectos del covid". EFE
