Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Plantación de marihuana Detienen a un joven de 25 años en Cádiz por montar una plantación de marihuana en casa de su abuela

El responsable había instalado todo un complejo sistema eléctrico cuya energía extraía de manera ilegal del alumbrado público.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Plantación de marihuana en Nueva Jarilla. | GUARDIA CIVIL.

Plantación de marihuana en Nueva Jarilla. | GUARDIA CIVIL.

La Guardia Civil de Cádiz ha desmantelado en la pedanía jerezana de Nueva Jarilla una plantación de marihuana que un joven había instalado en el domicilio de su abuela. El responsable es un vecino de 25 años que había instalado todo un complejo sistema eléctrico, que incluía todos los elementos necesarios para el cuidado de la plantación. Una electricidad que el joven, según informa la Cadena Ser, extraía de manera ilegal del alumbrado público.

Los agentes han intervenido 260 plantas de marihuana de unos 40 centímetros de alto y han detenido al presunto responsable al que se le imputan cargos contra la salud pública así como un delito por defraudación de fluido eléctrico, informa Diario de Cádiz.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad