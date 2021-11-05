Plátano de Canarias 'del volcán': la nueva pegatina distintiva del producto palmero que busca ayudar a los agricultores.

madridActualizado:
Plátano de Canarias ha lanzado una pegatina distintiva para los frutos producidos durante la erupción del volcán en La Palma. El objetivo: que los consumidores sepan que el aspecto de los plátanos, que son —según la Asociación de Organizaciones de Productores de Plátanos de Canarias (Asprocan)— "absolutamente" comestibles, se debe a las condiciones geológicas que atraviesa la isla.
La pegatina, además del logo característico del Plátano de Canarias, ahora en blanco y negro, incorpora el lema "del volcán" y una imagen de este en erupción.
Esta se suma a otras iniciativas que tienen como fin ayudar a los agricultores de la zona. Según recoge Antena 3, los taxistas de la isla están trasladando a través de todo el territorio palmero a los cultivadores que lo necesitan de manera gratuita.
Otra de ellas, también de Plátano de Canarias, surgió el pasado mes de octubre. Se engloba dentro de la campaña "Un Plátano Por La Palma", y consiste en una recaudación de fondos solidaria que busca ayudar económicamente a los agricultores. Esta continúa activa y, por el momento, ha recaudado 11.057 euros de los 100.000 que se han propuesto como objetivo.
