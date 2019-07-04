El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha ganado a Endesa Energía XXI SLU el primer juicio derivado de los expedientes sancionadores interpuestos por el incumplimiento de la Ley 24/2015, ya que el juez ha sancionado a la empresa a pagar 10.001 euros por cortar la luz a una familia vulnerable sin avisar a servicios sociales.
En una rueda de prensa este jueves, la teniente de alcalde de Derechos Sociales y Feminismos de Barcelona, Laura Pérez, ha explicado que se trata de una sentencia "pionera" en la ciudad contra la que no se puede presentar recurso de apelación, aunque ha admitido que la empresa la podría recurrir por vías extraordinarias.
Ha detallado que el corte de suministro se produjo en mayo de 2017 a una familia vulnerable con tres hijos a cargo del barrio de Horta, sin que previamente se pidiera a los servicios sociales el informe para determinar si se encontraban en riesgo de exclusión residencial, un hecho que el juez ha considerado "grave".
Según La Vanguardia, el juez asegura que la eléctrica solicitó al Ayuntamiento el informe de vulnerabilidad de dicha familia a los servicios sociales, pero fue a posteriori, cuando ya había procedido al corte de suministro, y no antes, tal como establece el artículo 6.4 de la ley 24/2915.
El consistorio reclamaba 30.000 euros, pero el magistrado ha estimado el atenuante de haber restablecido el suministro a los pocos días del corte.
