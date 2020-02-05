Estás leyendo: Polémica por un cartel sexista de un club que alude a la lucha por el paritorio de Verín

Un usuario ha solicitado "la retirada" del cartel tras tachar la imagen "degradante" y que "ridiculiza" la lucha que hubo en esta comarca orensana en defensa de los servicios sanitarios.

Cartel sexista de un club de Verín. / CAPTURA
público / efe

El cartel de carnaval publicado por un pub del municipio orensano de Verín ha desatado las críticas en las redes sociales por su "contenido sexista" y "retrógrado".

En cartel viene acompañado con la leyenda "Ya enviaron a la pediatra", en alusión a la polémica por el cierre y posterior reapertura tras dos meses del paritorio del hospital de la localidad. También se usa el eslogan #NonSePecha, usado por los ciudadanos que reclamaban la apertura del paritorio.

Fuentes cercanas al establecimiento consultadas por EFE han explicado que este mensaje también haría alusión al hecho de que el propietario estaba barajando la posibilidad de cerrar el local y que finalmente seguirá abierto.

En cualquier caso, el mensaje publicado en su página de Facebook y en la página del club (que supera los mil inscritos), ha desatado las críticas entre los usuarios y seguidores de la página.

En concreto, un usuario ha solicitado "la retirada" del cartel tras tachar la imagen "degradante" y que "ridiculiza" la lucha que hubo en esta comarca orensana en estos dos últimos meses en defensa de los servicios sanitarios y la reapertura del paritoroio.

En esta misma línea, otro usuario ha criticado "que se use publicidad de este tipo como reclamo" de corte "machista" tras asegurar que supone "desprestigiar a la mujer" además de "cosificar". Numerosas personas han considerado "bochornoso" que este pub utilice "el tema del cierre de Verín" y no descartan presentar quejas contra el cartel.

