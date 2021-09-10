La Policía activa su teléfono 24 horas de prevención del suicidio para atender a sus agentes

madridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha activado su teléfono 24 horas de prevención del suicidio y ayuda psicológica para atender por especialistas a los agentes de la institución. La iniciativa se ha anunciado coincidiendo con el Día Mundial de la Prevención del Suicidio.
Atendido por el Equipo de Intervención Psicosocial durante las 24 horas del día, 365 días del año, dará respuesta a las solicitudes de asistencia y/o apoyo psicológico. El objetivo es actuar "con la mayor celeridad y eficacia posible en las situaciones requeridas".
La puesta en marcha de esta medida está enmarcada en el Plan de Promoción de la Salud Mental y Prevención de la Conducta Suicida en la Policía Nacional que, aprobado el 5 de noviembre de 2020, tiene la finalidad de mejorar el bienestar psíquico de los funcionarios de la Policía Nacional.
Este Plan abarca los tres niveles de intervención preventiva que establece la Organización Mundial de la Salud, -primaria, secundaria y terciaria-, estableciéndose para ello 14 objetivos generales que se concretan en 45 medidas.
En aras de dar cumplimiento a dicha resolución se ha creado, dentro del Área de Coordinación de Prevención de Riesgos Laborales, un Equipo de Intervención Psicosocial que, integrado por psicólogos facultativos, cuentan con la formación necesaria para llevar a cabo los objetivos que se recogen en el Plan.
Además, para dar cobertura a todo el territorio nacional, el Equipo mantiene una comunicación fluida y constante con las Unidades Regionales Sanitarias y las Unidades Básicas Sanitarias de la Dirección General de la Policía distribuidas por toda España, "para poder prestar un mayor y mejor servicio al empleado público que necesite y requiera ayuda".
