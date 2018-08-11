La Policía deja en libertad al abuelo de la bebé que falleció al olvidarla en su coche en Manacor

La Policía Nacional ha dejado en libertad al abuelo de la niña de 10 meses fallecida en Manacor tras tomarle declaración como investigado. Fuentes de la Policía han informado de que las declaraciones del abuelo serán remitidas al juzgado. Al hombre se le imputa un delito de homicidio imprudente tras dejar a su nieta unas ocho horas encerrada en el interior de un vehículo en Manacor.
Según informó el cuerpo policial, la menor había quedado a cargo de su abuelo, quien se olvidó de ella y la dejó en el vehículo sobre las 07.00 horas de la mañana, cuando estaba dormida.
El Instituto Anatómico Forense de Palma se encargará este sábado de realizar una autopsia al cadáver de la pequeña. La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer los hechos. El abuelo permanecerá en libertad a la espera de lo que decida el juez.
