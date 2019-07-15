Público
La Policía detiene a una mujer por robar 27 teléfonos móviles en el Mad Cool

Los agentes también encontraron en su poder una cámara fotográfica, 185 euros y 45 libras esterlinas. Aprovechaba el descuido de los asistentes de la cuarta edición del festival. 

Dinero y teléfonos móviles robados por una mujer durante el Mad Cool. / POLICÍA MUNICIPAL DE MADRID

Dinero y teléfonos móviles robados por una mujer durante el Mad Cool. / POLICÍA MUNICIPAL DE MADRID

La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha detenido a una mujer por sustraer en el festival de música Mad Cool 27 teléfonos móviles, una cámara fotográfica, 185 euros y 45 libras esterlinas.

En su cuenta de Twitter, la Policía Municipal de Madrid ha informado de que la detención fue practicada por agentes del dispositivo integral de seguridad del Mad Cool.

La mujer detenida "se dedicaba a sustraer sus pertenencias a los asistentes" de la cuarta edición de este festival, ubicado entre Valdebebas e Ifema, que comenzó el pasado miércoles con una fiesta de bienvenida y finaliza este sábado.

Debido a la aglomeración de personas, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid planificó un refuerzo especial de seguridad con distintas unidades de Policía Municipal pilotado por la Unidad integral de los distritos de Hortaleza y Barajas.

