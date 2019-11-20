Público
La Policía detiene al 'pequeño Nicolás' por intentar acuchillar a un camarero 

El actual delito de lesiones que se le podría imputar por el suceso se uniría a los de usurpación de funciones, falsedad en documento oficial y cohecho activo que tiene pendientes, por los que la Fiscalía pide una condena de siete años de cárcel. 

Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, más conocido como 'El pequeño Nicolás'. / Europa Press

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, más conocido como 'El pequeño Nicolás', por pegar e intentar apuñalar al camarero de un restaurante de comida rápida de la madrileña zona de Azca. Junto a él, también ha sido detenido un amigo suyo por resistencia y desobediencia a la autoridad, según han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.

Los hechos ocurrieron poco después de las 22 horas de este martes, cuando los dos jóvenes se sentaron a cenar en una pizzería italiana, radicada en el número 10 de la calle Orense, situada junto a una conocida discoteca de la zona. Al parecer, ambos empezaron a increpar a una camarera y, ante su persistencia, el dueño decidió entonces expulsarles del local.

En ese momento, el 'pequeño Nicolás' cogió un cuchillo e intentó clavárselo a uno de los camareros, que se protegió pero que finalmente recibió un puñetazo en la cara y cortes en las manos. Tras llamar la llegada de la Policía, los agentes procedieron a detenerles, pero el amigo de Francisco Nicolás se resistió y golpeó a uno de los funcionarios.

Hasta el lugar acudió una ambulancia básica del Samur-Protección Civil, cuyos sanitarios atendieron a las 22.33 horas a los dos heridos por contusiones menores, de las que no requirieron traslado al hospital, ha indicado un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.

Finalmente, el joven, para el que la Fiscalía pide 7 años de cárcel por usurpación de funciones, falsedad en documento oficial y cohecho activo, fue arrestado por un delito de lesiones y su acompañante por un delito de resistencia y abuso a la autoridad. Tras pasar por comisaría, han sido puestos en libertad con cargos.

