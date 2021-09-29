La Policía detiene a una séptima persona por el asesinato de Samuel en A Coruña

A coruñaActualizado:
Tras más de dos meses sin nuevas detenciones, la Policía Nacional ha detenido este miércoles a un varón por el asesinato de Samuel Luiz cometido el pasado mes de julio en A Coruña. Con esta detención, los detenidos por la muerte del joven coruñés se elevan a siete.
El recién detenido es amigo de los otros investigados. La detención es consecuencia del avance en la investigación de la Policía Nacional, que le imputa un supuesto delito de asesinato.
Hasta ahora los detenidos eran seis, de los cuales tres varones se encuentran en prisión; dos menores están internados en un centro y una mujer permanece en libertad con comparecencias periódicas en el juzgado.
Desde el Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG), ha confirmado que el nuevo arrestado por estos hechos, ocurridos en la madrugada del 3 de julio en el paseo marítimo coruñés, tenía fijado ya para este miércoles el pase disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de A Coruña, que es el que investiga los hechos.
Samuel Luiz falleció tras la paliza que recibió en la madrugada del 3 de julio a la salida de un local de ocio nocturno y cuando estaba realizando una videollamada con otra amiga. La Policía está trabajando en el volcado de los datos de los móviles y ya, tras las primeras detenciones, no descartó que hubiese nuevos arrestos.
