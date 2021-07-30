La Policía detiene al trapero Morad por saltarse el toque de queda en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat

Madrid
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido en la noche del jueves al viernes al trapero español Morad en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat por saltarse el toque de queda. Los agentes le han acusado de atentado contra los agentes de la autoridad.
Según informa El Periódico, el juez de guardia lo dejó en libertad y con cargos después de pasar la noche en la comisaría.
La información policial apunta a que el cantante de 22 años estaba en la zona de Florida junto con un grupo de personas que armaban alboroto pasadas la una de la mañana, momento en el que se aplica el toque de queda por el coronavirus.
Fueron los vecinos de la zona los que llamaron a la Policía que, cuando llegó, se enfrentó al cantante y al resto de personas, quienes actuaron de manera violenta.
