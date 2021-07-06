Estás leyendo: La Policía detiene a tres jóvenes como presuntos autores del asesinato de Samuel

La Policía detiene a tres jóvenes como presuntos autores del asesinato de Samuel

Samuel presentaba varios hematomas e importantes golpes en la cabeza que precisaron la intervención del personal sanitario durante dos horas para tratar de reanimarlo. 

Imagen recurso de un vehículo de la Policía Nacional. Eduardo Sanz / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este martes a tres jóvenes de entre 20 y 25 años como presuntos autores de la paliza que acabó con la vida de Samuel Luiz, de 24 años, en la madrugada del pasado sábado en A Coruña, según ha informado la Policía Nacional

"La investigación continúa abierta hasta el total esclarecimiento de los hechos. No se descartan más detenciones en próximas horas", ha publicado la Policía en su cuenta de Twitter. 

Antes de estos arrestos, el delegado del Gobierno en Galicia, José Miñones, explicaba en una entrevista en la Cadena Ser que 15 personas habían prestado declaración en relación con este suceso.

El joven fallecido, vecino de Culleredo, trabajaba como auxiliar de enfermería en la Fundación Padre Rubinos. 

Samuel Luiz fue presuntamente agredido por varias personas. Cuando fue atendido por el 061 presentaba varios hematomas e importantes golpes en la cabeza que precisaron la intervención del personal sanitario durante dos horas para tratar de reanimarlo, aunque el fallecimiento se produjo finalmente en el Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de A Coruña. 

