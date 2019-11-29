Público
La Policía detiene en Vigo al tercer ocupante del 'narcosubmarino' hundido en la ría de Aldán

El semisumergible fue detectado este fin de semana y llevaba en su interior unos 3.000 kilos de cocaína. 

Imagen de la Guardia Civil reflotando el submarino este martes de madrugada. / Europa Press

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Vigo al tercer tripulante del 'narcosubmarino' que el pasado fin de semana fue localizado a la entrada de la ría de Aldán, en Cangas (Pontevedra), y que transportaba unos 3.000 kilos de cocaína.   

Según han confirmado fuentes conocedoras de la investigación, este tercer ocupante del semisumergible ha sido localizado y arrestado en la ciudad olívica, y se trata de un varón gallego.   

Esta persona llevaba en paradero desconocido desde la madrugada del pasado domingo, cuando logró escapar del operativo de Policía, Guardia Civil y Aduanas, en el que fueron detenidos los otros dos ocupantes del 'narcosubmarino', de nacionalidad ecuatoriana, después de verse sorprendidos y de haber hundido la nave en la zona de Punta Couso.

