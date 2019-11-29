La Policía detiene en Vigo al tercer ocupante del 'narcosubmarino' hundido en la ría de Aldán

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Vigo al tercer tripulante del 'narcosubmarino' que el pasado fin de semana fue localizado a la entrada de la ría de Aldán, en Cangas (Pontevedra), y que transportaba unos 3.000 kilos de cocaína.
Según han confirmado fuentes conocedoras de la investigación, este tercer ocupante del semisumergible ha sido localizado y arrestado en la ciudad olívica, y se trata de un varón gallego.
Esta persona llevaba en paradero desconocido desde la madrugada del pasado domingo, cuando logró escapar del operativo de Policía, Guardia Civil y Aduanas, en el que fueron detenidos los otros dos ocupantes del 'narcosubmarino', de nacionalidad ecuatoriana, después de verse sorprendidos y de haber hundido la nave en la zona de Punta Couso.
