La Policía encuentra a los tres hermanos desaparecidos en Madrid y detiene a la madre y su pareja

Llevaban desaparecidos desde el 14 de noviembre, cuando su madre los sacó en visita programada del centro de menores, en el que se encontraban, ubicado en Aranjuez.

Cartel de la Asociación SOS Desaparecidos con las fotografías y descripciones de los niños.
Cartel de la Asociación SOS Desaparecidos con las fotografías y descripciones de los niños. SOS Desaparecidos

La Policía Nacional, según ha avanzado La Sexta, ha encontrado a los tres hermanos que desaparecieron de un centro de menores en Aranjuez. Los tres se encuentran en buen estado. Además, las autoridades han detenido a su madre y a la pareja de esta por presunta sustracción de menores. 

(Habrá ampliación)

