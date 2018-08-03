La Policía está desarrollando una operación ordenada por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional en las clínicas iDental de la comunidad Valenciana para poder rescatar los historiales médicos de los pacientes afectados por el cierre de estos centros.
Además, en Catalunya, los Mossos d'Esquadra y la Policía Nacional están registrando, por orden de la Audiencia Nacional, sedes de esta clínica dental en Barcelona, Tarragona y Girona, según han informado fuentes de la investigación.
En la comunidad valenciana ha sido la consellera de Sanidad, Ana Barceló, la encargada de informar de esta operación tras reunirse con afectados de iDental.
Según Barceló, la operación policial se desarrolla en clínicas de iDental en Valencia (calle Mariano Cuber), Alfafar (Valencia), Alicante, Elche (Alicante) y Betxí (Castellón).
La Conselleria de Sanidad está colaborando en este operativo con sus inspectores, que son los que van a custodiar esos expedientes, según la consellera.
El magistrado José de la Mata asumió la semana pasada la investigación del presunto fraude masivo de la clínica 'low cost' iDental después de que al menos 11 juzgados se inhibieran en favor de la Audiencia Nacional debido al volumen extraordinario de la causa, el despliegue de la operativa presuntamente fraudulenta a lo largo del país, la complejidad de la estructura societaria montada y las miles de personas perjudicadas.
El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción 5 investiga si estos hechos son constitutivos de delito de administración fraudulenta, estafa, apropiación indebida, falsedad documental, lesiones y contra la salud pública.
La clínica se dedicaba a prestar servicios odontológicos si bien ofrecía paralelamente un sistema de financiación de tratamientos a través de entidades bancarias mediante las cuales percibía el abono íntegro anticipado de sus servicios.
Tras ello, y según consta en la denuncia de los afectados, "los pacientes eran atendidos por personal no cualificado, se empleaba material de baja calidad y los tratamientos no eran finalizados, dejando los procesos odontológicos incompletos".
