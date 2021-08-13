Estás leyendo: La Policía inicia la devolución a Marruecos de los 800 menores migrantes que cruzaron a Ceuta en la crisis de mayo

Público
Público

La Policía inicia la devolución a Marruecos de los 800 menores migrantes que cruzaron a Ceuta en la crisis de mayo

Save The Children advierte que "cualquier repatriación colectiva" de menores migrantes es "ilegal". 

Comienza en Ceuta la repatriación de los menores que llegaron en mayo
Agentes de la Policía Local de Ceuta en las inmediaciones del Polideportivo Santa Amelia. Antonio Sempere / Europa Press

madrid

La Policía Nacional ha activado a primera hora de la tarde de este viernes un operativo para repatriar a los cerca de 800 menores marroquíes no acompañados acogidos en Ceuta desde mediados de mayo. Este dispositivo, que no incluirá a los menores considerados "vulnerables", ha comenzado con el traslado, en grupos de 15, de los 234 adolescentes cobijados en el polideportivo Santa Amelia. 

Según ha informado Cadena SER, la orden de devolución la ha dado el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande - Marlaska, de acuerdo al escrito que recibió hace unos días la Delegación del Gobierno en Ceuta y la Ciudad Autónoma, que recoge que "por indicación del ministro del Interior, se ruega se proceda a efectuar el retorno de los menores al Reino de Marruecos, respetando en todo momento sus intereses y derechos". 

La organización Save The Children, por su parte, ha advertido este viernes de que "cualquier repatriación colectiva" de menores migrantes es "ilegal" y cuestiona el enfoque que ha tomado esta operación. Desde la ONG considera "ilegales" los planteamientos que pasen por reagrupaciones colectivas en lugar de analizar caso por caso la situación de cada menor de edad. Según ha explicado la directora de Incidencia Social y Políticas de Infancia de la organización, Catalina Perazzo, "resulta esencial que, tras la llegada al territorio, las autoridades realicen una evaluación del interés superior de cada niño y niña para determinar cuál es la solución duradera que mejor responde sus necesidades y su bienestar". 

 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público