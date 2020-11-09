Estás leyendo: La Policía interviene durante el fin de semana en Madrid unas 400 fiestas ilegales por saltarse las restricciones del estado de alarma

Para llevar a cabo estas funciones, en los últimos meses se ha doblado el número de agentes de Policía Municipal.

La Gran Vía de Madrid, desierta durante el estado de alarma decretado por el coronovirus, el 31 de marzo de 2020.-JAIRO VARGAS.

EFE

La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha intervenido durante este puente de La Almudena en unas 400 fiestas ilegales celebradas en domicilios o en locales que superaban la hora de cierre, en las que había un número de personas superior al permitido en algunas de ellas y no se usaban mascarillas ni otras medidas de seguridad frente a la covid-19.

Esto supone un aumento con respecto al pasado puente con motivo del festivo de Todos los Santos, cuando las intervenciones fueron 313.

Las intervenciones de estos días forman parte del operativo especial que la Policía Municipal de Madrid está llevando a cabo desde finales de julio para evitar los botellones, al que se le ha sumado el control de fiestas ilegales en domicilios y locales desde que la entrada en vigor de las distintas órdenes de las autoridades sanitarias con la declaración del estado de alarma

Durante el pasado puente de Todos los Santos los agentes municipales intervinieron en 282 fiestas privadas en domicilios, 49 botellones y en 31 locales de ocio abiertos pasada la hora del toque de queda. 

