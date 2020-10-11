La Policía interviene en casi un centenar de fiestas privadas en Madrid, una de ellas con más de 80 personas

La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha intervenido esta madrugada en casi un centenar de fiestas privadas con concentraciones de personas superiores a las permitidas, han informado fuentes municipales.
La acción más importante ha sido en la calle Coloreros, del distrito Centro, donde a las dos de la madrugada se desalojó una fiesta clandestina con unas 80 personas en el interior de un domicilio, incluyendo personal de servicio.
Se constató que en dicha fiesta se cobraba la entrada, existiendo una caja con dinero en metálico y un datáfono para ello. Los agentes de la Policía Municipal acudieron al domicilio en cuestión tras apreciar desde el exterior música a gran volumen, voces de personas y un haz de luces.
