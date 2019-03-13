La Policía investiga la brutal agresión a un joven en León al grito de "maricón de mierda"

La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para tratar de identificar y localizar a los autores de la brutal la agresión que sufrió un joven en la madrugada del pasado domingo en el barrio Húmedo de León. En un vídeo de la paliza, que se ha difundido a través de las redes sociales, se puede escuchar cómo una joven grita: "Hasta que se quede muerto, maricón de mierda".
El Cuerpo Nacional de Policía de León recibió varias llamadas de particulares de que se encontraba una persona tirada en el suelo sangrando abundantemente. La víctima, de 18 años, sufrió heridas de gravedad por las patadas y puñetazos. Además, en las imágenes, se puede ver cómo los agresores le apuñalan varias veces. Tuvo que ser trasladado de urgencia al hospital de la ciudad.
El subdelegado del Gobierno en León, Faustino Sánchez, en declaraciones recogidas por Europa Press, tras apuntar que la víctima ha sido ya dada de alta, se encuentra en casa y evoluciona de sus lesiones, ha preferido mostrarse cauto sobre el posible origen de la agresión.
Por su parte, los agentes encargados de la investigación piden que no se difundan las imágenes de la agresión porque podrían entorpecer en las pesquisas.
