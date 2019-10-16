Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Hackers Correos La Policía investiga una campaña orquestada de hackeos a instituciones públicas

Loa agentes han recibido desde este lunes varias denuncias de ataques informáticos a las cuentas de Twitter de la Universidad Pública de Navarra, el Servicio Andaluz de Empleo y Correos. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para localizar a los autores de los hackeos.Reuters

La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para localizar a los autores de los hackeos.

La Unidad de Investigación Tecnológica de la Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para localizar a los autores de una campaña orquestada de ataques informáticos a las cuentas de Twitter de universidades e instituciones públicas en los últimos días.

Fuentes policiales han indicado a Efe que los agentes ya han iniciado las pesquisas después de recibir varias denuncias de los hackeos a cuentas de Twitter, como es el caso de la Universidad Pública de Navarra, que sufrió este lunes un ataque en esta red social.

Su perfil de Twitter (@Navarra) fue hackeado para lanzar mensajes de insultos y amenazas de muerte al alcalde de Pamplona, Enrique Maya. 

Lo mismo sucedió en torno a las 19.30 horas del lunes con la cuenta de la Universitat Jaume I de Castellón con mensajes contra la alcaldesa, Amparo Marco, que ha denunciado los hechos.

Este martes, la víctima fue la cuenta de Twitter del Servicio Andaluz de Empleo empleado durante un tiempo para verter mensajes en los que se amenaza de muerte al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado y el perfil de Correos destinado a la atención al cliente.

"Nuestro servicio es una basura, pero somos expertos en el transporte de droga" fue uno de los mensajes difundidos en el perfil de Twitter @CorreosAtiende.

Según las fuentes consultadas, todo apunta a que detrás de estos actos hay un colectivo organizado para perpetrarlos. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad