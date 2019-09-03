La Policía Nacional ha encontrado el cadáver de una mujer de 54 años en su casa en La Laguna, en Tenerife, han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias, y se investiga si tiene relación con el hallazgo también del cuerpo de un hombre localizado un día antes.
El cuerpo de la mujer fue hallado el pasado domingo y, por el momento, se desconocen las circunstancias de la muerte, por lo que no se puede determinar si se trata de un caso de violencia machista, han precisado este martes las mismas fuentes.
El nombre de esta mujer no aparece en la base de datos unificada de todos los cuerpos de seguridad en materia de violencia de género, denominada sistema VioGén, lo que significa que no había interpuesto ninguna denuncia por malos tratos.
La Policía Nacional investiga el hallazgo de este cadáver y también el de un varón de 54 años, que fue localizado el sábado, en un lugar y circunstancias que por el momento no han precisado, y que podría tener algún vínculo con la mujer.
La Policía Nacional mantiene abiertas todas las hipótesis hasta conocer el resultado de la autopsia que se practica a la mujer, y que determinará las causas de la muerte.
El Juzgado de instrucción número 4 de La Laguna se ha hecho cargo de este caso.
