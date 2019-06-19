La Policía investiga el suicidio de un joven en Getxo por un posible caso de acoso escolar 

La Ertzaintza ha abierto una investigación sobre las circunstancias personales del suicidio de un niño de 13 años en el municipio vizcaíno de Getxo, por un posible caso de acoso escolar, según señalan varios medios.
Tal y como ha informado el departamento vasco de Seguridad, la policía vasca ha puesto en marcha una investigación para determinar las posibles causas de esa muerte, como en todos los casos en que se encuentra el cadáver de una persona para, de esa manera, poder confirmar si el adolescente se suicidó y qué circunstancias personales pudieron llevarle a tomar esa decisión.
Fuentes de la investigación han explicado a Efe que mantienen abiertas varias hipótesis respecto a las razones que pudieron llevar al niño de 13 años a quitarse la vida arrojándose desde el acantilado.
El menor, han indicado las mismas fuentes, estaba escolarizado en un centro donde sacaba buenas notas y estaba bien integrado, si bien había estudiado en cursos anteriores en otro colegio donde había sufrido bullying.
Los ertzainas analizan por tanto el entorno escolar del fallecido, pero también el resto de sus circunstancias personales y familiares.
