La Policía investigará los mensajes amenazantes en redes sociales al juez del caso Dina 

madrid
La Policía va a investigar la publicación en redes sociales de mensajes amenazantes contra el juez del caso Dina, Manuel García-Castellón, después de que haya pedido al Supremo que investigue al vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, por tres delitos relacionados en el marco del conocido como caso Villarejo.
Fuentes policiales han indicado que se investigarán esos mensajes, que, según el entorno del magistrado titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional, incluyen amenazas de muerte.
De acuerdo con esas fuentes, los mensajes contra el magistrado se recrudecieron este miércoles después de que elevara una exposición razonada al Supremo para que decida si investigará a Iglesias por descubrimiento o revelación de secretos, con agravante de género, daños informáticos, y acusación o denuncia falsa y/o simulación de delito en relación al robo del móvil de su exasesora Dina Bouselham.
Y han recordado que el propio juez ya ofreció protección al exabogado de Podemos José Manuel Calvente, quien dijo en su última declaración ser víctima de ese tipo de amenazas por sus denuncias contra Podemos.
