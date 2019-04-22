Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Policía La Justicia rechaza que la muerte de Mame Mbaye en Lavapiés fuera provocada por la persecución policial

La sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid también rechaza que el vecino del barrio madrileño recibiera una mala atención sanitaria por parte del SAMUR.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Concentración en la plaza de Nelson Mandela, en el barrio madrileño de Lavapiés, para protestar por la muerte del mantero senegalés Mmame Mbage. JAIRO VARGAS

Imágenes de la concentración convocada por el Sindicato de Manteros en marzo de 2018. - EFE

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid concluye que la muerte de Mame Mbaye, vecino de Lavapiés, no fue provocada por una persecución policial. Mame, de origen senegalés, era "mantero", y relacionaban su muerte con una redada que había vivido minutos antes de su desfallecimiento en la Puerta del Sol.

La sentencia también rechaza que Mbaye recibiera una mala atención sanitaria por parte del SAMUR. Tras huir junto a otro "mantero" a la carrera, el joven cayó desfallecido en la calle del Oso, donde sufrió una parada cardiorespiratoria. Según apuntaban los sanitarios, padecía una "patología cardiaca estructural asentada en el ventrículo izquierdo".

El caso, llevado ante la Justicia por la asociación SOS Racismo, ha confirmado el archivo ya juzgado el año pasado por el juzgado 48 de Madrid. Junto con la Fiscalía, los jueces han asegurado que ni los agentes ni los sanitarios fueron responsables de su muerte, y señalan que las acusaciones son "afirmaciones apodícticas y especulaciones o conjeturas carentes de sustento objetivo", según La Ser.

Tras estudiar el caso, los informes médicos y las declaraciones como testigo del otro hombre que acompañaba a Mame cuando murió, afirman que "no consta que el fallecido hubiese sido perseguido por la policía en ningún momento y, además, no indica la parte apelante cuál hubiese sido esa otra asistencia médica que pudiera haber evitado el fallecimiento".

Su muerte el 15 de marzo de 2018 creó una ola de indignación con movilizaciones en el céntrico barrio de Lavapiés, donde residía. Incluso se dieron choques con la Policía, que aumentaron la tensión al movilizar a los antidisturbios, que respondieron ante una protesta pacífica con cascos, escudos y lanzadores de balas de gomas, en la Plaza de Lavapiés.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad