Un policía local mata de un disparo a un rottweiler en Tarragona

Un agente de la policía local de Calafell (Tarragona) mató el pasado viernes de un disparo a un perro, de raza Rotweiler, cuando le iba a atacar, según ha informado este sábado el Ayuntamiento de Calafell, que ha abierto una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias del suceso.
La muerte del perro, que también ha sido denunciada por el partido animalista PACMA, ha vuelto a reabrir el debate sobre los protocolos policiales para repeler agresiones de éstos tras la muerte de otro perro en Barcelona hace unas semanas, también de un disparo de un agente al que el can había mordido.
🔴 PACMA convoca una concentración en #Calafell por Shaitan, el perro ejecutado a tiros por la policía local, y para exigir al @AjCalafell protocolos de actuación con animales— PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) 12 de enero de 2019
📆Hoy 🕔 17h📍Ajuntament Calafellhttps://t.co/iWztctSPny
ℹ @pacmacatalunya 🐕 #JusticiaParaShaitan pic.twitter.com/OeSHgJN7Eh
El Ayuntamiento de Calafell sostiene que la muerte del perro fue "un acto en defensa propia de un agente de la Policía local", aunque informa que está terminando de instruir las diligencias y que enviará toda la información al juzgado de guardia.
El suceso ocurrió el viernes en la calle Empúries de la urbanización Les Brises de Calafell cuando el agente repelió el ataque del perro, según el ayuntamiento, "en defensa propia contra la acometida de un perro de raza potencialmente peligrosa".
La patrulla de la policía local acudió a la urbanización ante una llamada al 112 que denunció que el perro estaba libre por la calle y cuando uno de los agentes se bajó del vehículo para llamar al domicilio de su propietario "el perro se le acercó corriendo y en actitud amenazadora".
"El agente se intentó refugiarse detrás del vehículo, pero el animal le persiguió y acorraló contra una valla de hormigón. La acción fue muy rápida y no dio tiempo a bajar del vehículo al otro agente", ha puntualizado el ayuntamiento, que asegura que el agente acorralado tuvo que hacer uso del arma reglamentaria al temer seriamente por su integridad.
