La Policía localiza ocho camellos y una llama paseando por calles de Madrid tras escaparse de un circo

Los animales liberados, presuntamente por un grupo animalista, acabaron caminando por una calle de Carabanchel.

La Policía Nacional ha localizado esta madrugada a ocho camellos y una llama que paseaban por las calles del distrito madrileño de Carabanchel. Policía Nacional

La Policía Nacional ha localizado durante la madrugada del viernes ocho camellos y una llama que caminaban por las calles de Carabanchel (Madrid). Los animales venían del circo Quirós, situado en la Vía Lusitana junto al centro comercial Islazul, ha informado la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar a las cinco de la mañana, cuando los agentes observaron a los nueve animales en la intersección de la calle de Aguacate con Vía Lusitana, no muy lejos del circo. La Policía contactó con los responsables del circo, que se hicieron cargo de ellos.

El Circo Quirós ha denunciado que sufrieron un sabotaje "de un grupo de animalistas radicales". Según explican, el recinto donde se encontraban los camellos fue manipulado por la noche por un grupo de animalistas que les vienen "hostigando día y noche" desde hace varios años. Aseguran que no es la primera vez que este grupo intenta liberar a los animales, ya que hace meses les pillaron tratando de soltar a los leones. 

