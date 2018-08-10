La Policía Nacional detiene en León al peligroso preso fugado Santiago Izquierdo

La Policía Nacional de la Comisaría de León ha detenido hoy sobre las 11:00 horas al interno Santiago Izquierdo Trancho, fugado del Centro Integración Social (CIS) de León de la cárcel de Mansilla de las Mulas, según ha informado la Subdelegación del Gobierno.
El pasado 30 de julio de 2018 Santiago Izquierdo Trancho, interno del Centro Penitenciario de León, aprovechando su salida con ocasión de un permiso penitenciario, no regresó al centro. Cursada la oportuna orden de búsqueda se iniciaron las investigaciones tendentes a su localización y detención.
Tras continuas y laboriosas investigaciones por parte de los funcionarios integrantes del operativo de búsqueda establecido al efecto, se fue cerrando el círculo sobre el huido, hasta que ha sido localizado en el barrio del Crucero de la capital, donde permanecía escondido.
Al percatarse de la presencia policial, el fugado trató de huir a través de varios inmuebles, lográndose su detención tras refugiarse en una carbonera, lugar donde fue interceptado. En el momento de la detención, el prófugo no opuso resistencia, siéndole intervenidos un cuchillo y un destornillador que guardaba entre sus ropas.
Un largo expediente
Izquierdo Trancho ingresó en prisión en mayo de 1985 acusado de asesinato, un historial que se acrecentó con el asesinato de otro recluso, el secuestro de funcionarios, desacato, agresión o amenazas por los que llegó a sumar varias penas de prisión que ya había cumplido.
Además fue uno de los cabecillas del motín de la cárcel de Herrera de la Mancha en 1991, al tiempo que ha protagonizado numerosos intentos de fuga.
