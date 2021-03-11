vigo
El Cuerpo Nacional de Policía ha iniciado este jueves un registro en el Colegio Oficial de Enfermería de Pontevedra, ubicado en la calle Aragón, en la ciudad de Vigo. Fuentes de la investigación han explicado que se están interviniendo documentos y ordenadores, entre otros efectos. Así, se espera que el operativo policial continúe al menos una hora más.
Por su parte, fuentes policiales han trasladado que esta operación forma parte de una investigación llevada a cabo por un juzgado de A Coruña, en el marco de una causa que ha sido declarada secreta.
(Habrá ampliación)
