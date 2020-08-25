Estás leyendo: Una buena noticia en el 2020 más convulso: la polio, erradicada de África

Polio en África Una buena noticia en el 2020 más convulso: la polio, erradicada de África

La Organización Mundial de la Salud declara al continente africano exento de poliomielitis salvaje después de cuatro años sin casos en Nigeria. 

Víctimas de polio en un partido de fútbol benéfico en Abuja, Nigeria. / REUTERS
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha anunciado, en un año de malas noticias, que África ya es un continente libre de polio. Tras 30 años de intervenciones contra la enfermedad en el continente ha conseguido erradicarse, con los últimos casos hace cuatro años en Nigeria. Solo está a dos países (Afganistán y Pakistán) de ser completamente erradicada de la faz de la tierra.

En 1988 se registraron alrededor de 350.000 casos a nivel mundial mientras que en 2013 ya había bajado a 416 contagios, quedando solo seis en Nigeria en 2014 y cero desde 2016.

En el comunicado de la OMS agradecen "los esfuerzos de los Gobiernos, personal sanitario y comunidades", gracias a las cuales "se han salvado más ed 1,8 millones de niños", pues el polio afecta principalmente a los niños menores de cinco años. 

La mejora de condiciones higiénicas ha sido clave para la erradicación de la enfermedad, que se propaga de persona a persona pero también a través de las heces, lo cual implicaba un contagio a través del agua que no habría sido correctamente saneada.

"Desde ahora, las futuras generaciones de niños africanos podrán vivir libres de polio salvaje", ha felicitado por su parte la directora regional para África de la OMS, la doctora Matshidiso Moeti, mediante videoconferencia. "Para mí este es un increíble y emotivo día", ha añadido, "uno de los grandes honores de mi vida. Es un orgullo para África".

