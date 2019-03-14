Una madre ha sido condenada a dos meses de prisión y a la prohibición de aproximarse a su hijo de 10 años durante seis meses por haberle dado "un par de bofetadas" al niño cuando éste se negó a ducharse.
El fallo de la Audiencia de Pontevedra confirma la sentencia emitida el pasado mes de julio por el Juzgado de lo Penal número 4 de Pontevedra, que fue recurrida por la mujer alegando que su actuación "debe entenderse amparada dentro de su derecho de corrección".
El niño se negó y ambos empezaron
una discusión verbal
Los magistrados de la Audiencia, sin embargo, ratificaron que el comportamiento de la madre del menor es constitutivo de un delito de maltrato en el ámbito de violencia doméstica.
Consideran probado que, en la noche del 20 de mayo de 2018, la mujer, que convivía con su hijo de 10 años, le pidió que se duchase. El niño se negó y ambos empezaron una discusión verbal que la madre terminó "dándole un par de bofetadas al menor". Las bofetadas le causaron eritemas en ambas mejillas y el niño recibió atención médica justo después, si bien no necesitó tratamiento médico posterior.
"Límite infranqueable"
Esta reciente sentencia explica que la facultad que asiste a los padres para poder corregir a sus hijos, en cualquier caso, queda integrada dentro del conjunto de derechos y obligaciones que surgen de la patria potestad, y solo puede concebirse orientada al beneficio de los hijos y encaminada a lograr su formación integral.
Además, el tribunal recuerda que esta patria potestad tiene como "límite infranqueable" la integridad física y moral de los hijos. "La reprensión ante una eventual desobediencia del menor nunca puede justificar el uso de la violencia que ejerció, ni admite, bajo ninguna óptica, considerar esa actuación orientada a su beneficio", recoge el fallo judicial, que rechaza el recurso de apelación presentado por la madre y confirma la sentencia previa.
La pena de prisión, en todo caso, podrá ser sustituida por el mismo tiempo de trabajos en beneficio de la comunidad. La mujer no podrá aproximarse a su hijo a menos de 200 metros durante medio año y se le prohíbe, además, la tenencia y porte de armas durante seis meses.
