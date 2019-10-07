Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Pontevedra Una mujer recibe una multa de cien euros por circular en patinete eléctrico por la AP-9

Se trata de una vecina de A Boa Vila de 36 años que accedió a la autopista por la incorporación de Lourido este domingo. Finalmente fue interceptada a la altura de Pontevedra y ha sido sancionada por una infracción administrativa. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen recurso de un patinete eléctrico. / Europa Press

Imagen recurso de un patinete eléctrico. / Europa Press

La mujer interceptada en la mañana de este domingo día 6 por circular en patinete eléctrico por la autopista AP-9 a la altura de Pontevedra ha sido sancionada con cien euros de multa.

Según fuentes del Instituto Armado, la mujer ha sido sancionada por un infracción administrativa al circular en patinete eléctrico por una vía en la que no está permitido.

Los hechos sucedieron cuando una patrulla de la Guardia Civil interceptó sobre las 9:45 horas de este domingo a una mujer que circulaba por la AP-9, a la altura de la ciudad de Pontevedra, con un patinete eléctrico. Se trató de una vecina de A Boa Vila de 36 años que había accedido a la autopista por la incorporación de Lourido.

Tras ello, según el relato de la Guardia Civil, atravesó la mediana de la calzada, pero dos motoristas del destacamento de Tráfico lograron interceptarla después de que cruzase el puente de la ría en sentido Pontevedra.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad