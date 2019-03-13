Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en Valladolid a un hombre de 68 años con cientos archivos de carácter pedófilo, algunos de extrema dureza, que compartía a través de Internet. Durante la investigación se ha podido constatar que el arrestado viajaba frecuentemente a Sudamérica para contactar y abusar de menores. Tras ser detenido, la autoridad judicial ha decretado su ingreso en prisión.
La investigación comenzó en el mes de enero del 2018 gracias a la cooperación internacional. Los agentes recibieron una información sobre un usuario español que contactaba a través de Internet con otro usuario de Sudamérica, compartiendo archivos de contenido pedófilo. Tras varias gestiones, los agentes confirmaron que se trataba de un individuo afincado en Valladolid y lograron su plena identificación, comprobando que el pedófilo era un jubilado de 68 años.
Tras ello, los agentes realizaron la entrada y registro en el domicilio y localizaron diversos dispositivos electrónicos. Tras su análisis, los investigadores encontraron cientos de vídeos con contenido pornográfico de menores clasificados en carpetas, algunos de gran crudeza en los que aparecían incluso niños de corta edad.
Los investigadores comprobaron que el detenido contactaba con menores sudamericanos, a los que tras ganarse su confianza les solicitaba fotografías y vídeos en los que aparecían desnudos y en poses de claro contenido sexual. Además se ha podido comprobar que, desde el año 2016, el investigado viajaba frecuentemente a Sudamérica para verse con menores con fines sexuales.
El detenido pasó a disposición de la Autoridad Judicial que decretó su ingreso en prisión.
