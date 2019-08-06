Público
Barcelona Los porteros de una discoteca de Barcelona propinan una paliza a unos clientes que intentaron colarse

Los jóvenes, que aseguran que el local les negó la entrada por ser latinos, difundieron un vídeo en Twitter donde se observa como los vigilantes de seguridad les agreden en repetidas ocasiones.

Imagen del vídeo difundido en redes sociales / Twitter

Dos jóvenes que intentaron colarse en la discoteca Waka Sabadell, en Barcelona, denuncian ante la policía haber recibido una paliza por parte de los porteros de la sala. Los hechos se remontan a la noche del sábado 3 de junio, cuando las víctimas hicieron la cola habitual para entrar en el local pero se les negó la entrada, por lo que intentaron colarse por otra puerta.

Los jóvenes, que aseguran que el local les negó la entrada por ser latinos, difundieron un vídeo en Twitter donde se observa como los vigilantes de seguridad les detienen violentamente. Según recoge La Vanguardia, uno de ellos también explicó a través de su cuenta de Instragram como uno de los guardias le agredió en repetidas ocasiones en la espalda y la boca. 

