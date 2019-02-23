Portugal prohibirá la venta de cubiertos, platos y pajitas de plástico a partir de 2020

Los datos impresionan. 100.000 son las toneladas de plástico que terminan en el mar provenientes de los Estados miembros de la Unión Europea que están situados en las costas del continente. Una cifra que no deja indiferentes y que representa el 70% de los residuos marinos.
Son elementos plásticos que si bien se degradan, no desaparecen por completo. Buena parte de estos plásticos son desechables, por ello en 2018 Bruselas trató de poner cartas en el asunto promulgando una directiva europea que prohibía la venta de buena parte de los objetos fabricados con este tipo de material plástico a partir de 2021.
El gobierno portugués, según informa la SER, ha querido evidenciar su compromiso con las políticas medioambientales y ha decidido este viernes adelantar al resto de la Unión prohibiendo estas sustancias un año antes, en 2020. El próximo año será, por tanto, el año en que Portugal vetará la venta de bastoncillos de algodón y cubiertos, platos y pajitas de plástico. La medida afecta también a los restaurantes, cafés y demás establecimientos públicos que implementen estos materiales.
Entre otras medidas en favor del medio ambiente, el gobierno luso prevé también prohibir a partir del 1 de enero del año que viene la venta de bolsas de plástico oxo-degradables que todavía se venden en algunos supermercados portugueses. Un material que, por cierto, diversos estudios posteriores han demostrado que se fragmentan en microplásticos imposibles de eliminar.
