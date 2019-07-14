El PP de Huelva felicita a agricultores que hacen pozos ilegales: "Lo estáis haciendo de puta madre"

"Tenéis que seguir peleando, lo estáis haciendo de puta madre", dice en un vídeo filtrado y difundido a través de redes sociales Alberto Fernández, vicepresidente del Partido Popular en Huelva.
El discurso lo pronuncia delante de un grupo de agricultores que se niegan a aceptar la sentencia judicial que dicta el cierre de varios pozos ilegales por parte de la Confederación Hidrográfica del Guadalquivir.
El político fue pillado in fraganti, e incluso pronuncia frases como "ahora que no hay ningún móvil grabando". La polémica viene provocada, además, por una cuestion medioambiental, ya que el acuífero de Doñana sufre de sobreexplotación, según reconoce la propia Junta y múltiples asociaciones ecologistas.
Este es vicepresidente @pphuelva anima a agricultores “a partirse la cara” y no acatar sentencias judiciales sobre pozos ilegales en #Doñana. Han estado gobernando España ahora Junta y culpa del @PSOE, se quedan tan panchos, eso si mientras tanto cúpula calla y a enchufar amigos! pic.twitter.com/n1fGkSFhnP— Miguel A. Curiel (@Miguel_A_Curiel) 13 de julio de 2019
Trasvase de agua como alternativa
El Partido Popular de Huelva ha remarcado su apoyo a los agricultores del Condado onubense y ha insistido "en su apuesta por el trasvase de agua superficial como alternativa al cierre" de los pozos agrícolas, tal y como afirma que "ya se hizo durante los años de Mariano Rajoy en la Moncloa, en los que se clausuraron cerca de 400 captaciones de agua subterránea en la comarca con la colaboración plena del sector agrícola".
El PP onubense ha explicado en un comunicado que fue el Gobierno de Rajoy "quien ejecutó el primer trasvase del Condado –4,99 hectómetros cúbicos–, lo que hizo posible el cierre de pozos gracias a la llegada de agua superficial a las zonas de cultivo".
