Actualizado:
Los representantes del PP en Santo Domingo-Caudilla, un pueblo de la provincia de Toledo, han propuesto al Ayuntamiento de la localidad, gobernado por el PSOE, que retire "la propaganda referente al 8-M que cuelga de las rejas de las ventanas y fachada del consistorio municipal", según informa el medio Tolediodiario.es
El PP de este pueblo toledano considera que la gran manifestación feminista "fue un evento clave y fatídico para la propagación del virus en nuestro país y atenta contra la memoria de las víctimas" y por eso pide que se elimine cualquier mención pública a esa manifestación, olvidando así que ese fin de semana y en días se celebraron otros muchos eventos masivos, incluyendo un acto de Vox con 10.000 personas en el palacio de Vistalegre, en Madrid.
Además, los populares de Santo Domingo-Caudilla han planteado otras propuestas para combatir al coronavirus. Plantean que mientras dure el estado de alarma "las banderas oficiales ondeen a media asta en todos los edificios municipales, reconociendo así a las víctimas y familiares de la COVID-19 en estos momentos tan dolorosos".
También proponen medidas fiscales y dotar de equipos de protección de seguridad a todos los empleados municipales.
