El PP de un pueblo de Toledo pide retirar la "propaganda del 8-M" porque "atenta contra la memoria de las víctimas del coronavirus"

Los representantes del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Santo Domingo-Caudilla consideran que las referencias al gran evento feminista "atentan contra la memoria de las víctimas".

Imagen de archivo de la última campaña electoral del PP de Santo Domingo-Caudilla. (Twitter)

Los representantes del PP en Santo Domingo-Caudilla, un pueblo de la provincia de Toledo, han propuesto al Ayuntamiento de la localidad, gobernado por el PSOE,  que retire "la propaganda referente al 8-M que cuelga de las rejas de las ventanas y fachada del consistorio municipal", según informa el medio Tolediodiario.es

El PP de este pueblo toledano considera que la gran manifestación feminista "fue un evento clave y fatídico para la propagación del virus en nuestro país y atenta contra la memoria de las víctimas" y por eso pide que se elimine cualquier mención pública a esa manifestación, olvidando así que ese fin de semana y en días se celebraron otros muchos eventos masivos, incluyendo un acto de Vox con 10.000 personas en el palacio de Vistalegre, en Madrid. 

Además, los populares de Santo Domingo-Caudilla han planteado otras propuestas para combatir al coronavirus. Plantean que mientras dure el estado de alarma "las banderas oficiales ondeen a media asta en todos los edificios municipales, reconociendo así a las víctimas y familiares de la COVID-19 en estos momentos tan dolorosos". 

También proponen medidas fiscales y dotar de equipos de protección de seguridad a todos los empleados municipales. 

