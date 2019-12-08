El precio de las tarifas universitarias en EEUU es un problema crónico de la sociedad norteamericana. El estudiante medio finaliza sus estudios con una deuda que asciende a unos 20.000 dólares, un escollo a la hora de insertarse en la vida laboral.
Para facilitar el acceso a los estudios superiores una universidad de Kentuky ha desarrollado un sistema que permite a los estudiantes aliviar sus problemas económicos. La Berea College, universidad privada fundada en 1855, ofrece un trabajo orgánico en la organización del facultad para compensar el precio de la matrícula.
"En Berea College, ningún estudiante paga matrícula para recibir una educación de alta calidad. No sólo admitimos a cada estudiante, sino que también empleamos a cada estudiante", afirma Lyle Roelofs, presidente de la Universidad, a la BBC.
Con este sistema, este modelo consigue que el 49% de sus estudiantes no acumule deudas en su etapa de formación, según el medio británico. El 51% restante finaliza con un descubierto de unos 7.000 dólares, tres cuartas partes menos que la media nacional.
Sin embargo, no es una universidad con prestigio y reconocimiento nacional, ya que sus títulos solo tienen validez en la zona de los Montes Apalaches, la parte noreste de EEUU. Pese a la escasa reputación del centro, Berea Collegue consigue pasar de refilón por uno de los grandes problemas de la sociedad estadounidense, ya que la deuda estudiantil nacional ronda los 1,5 billones de dólares.
