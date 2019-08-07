Público
Previsión meteorológica El calor pondrá este jueves en aviso a 16 provincias, que alcanzarán temperaturas superiores a 35ºC

En la mitad norte, se producirán intervalos nubosos y nubosidad de evolución diurna, con baja probabilidad de chubascos y tormentas aisladas en áreas montañosas.

Una pareja de turistas pasea por las calles de Palma de Mallorca bajo el intenso calor.- EFE/Clara Margai

El calor pondrá este jueves en aviso a 16 provincias. En nivel amarillo (riesgo) estarán Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Lleida, Tarragona, Navarra, Alicante, Valencia, Ibiza y Formentera, Mallorca y La Rioja, mientras que en Murcia se ha decretado aviso de nivel naranja (riesgo importante), donde las máximas se situarán en los 40ºC.

Según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), las temperaturas diurnas experimentarán en general un ascenso, que será localmente notable en gran parte de la Península. Sin embargo, descenderán en el sur del área mediterránea y Baleares.

De este modo, las máximas estarán en torno a los 36ºC y 38ºC en Andalucía, interior sudeste, Baleares y valle del Ebro. En Murcia podrán llegar a los 40ºC; en Granada a los 39ºC; en Córdoba, Lleida y Zaragoza máximas de 38ºC; de 37ºC en Sevilla, Jaén y Albacete; y de 36ºC en Badajoz, Ciudad Real, Logroño, Teruel y Toledo.

En líneas generales, habrá predominio de cielos poco nubosos en el país, a excepción del norte peninsular

En líneas generales, habrá predominio de cielos poco nubosos en el país, a excepción del norte peninsular. La aproximación de un frente atlántico al oeste de Galicia provocará lluvias y chubascos localmente persistentes y puntualmente fuertes al final del día, que podrán extenderse a otras zonas del extremo noroeste peninsular, sin descartar que vayan acompañadas de tormentas.

En el resto de la mitad norte, se producirán intervalos nubosos y nubosidad de evolución diurna, con baja probabilidad de chubascos y tormentas aisladas en áreas montañosas. En Canarias se podrán dar intervalos nubosos en el norte de las islas.

Finalmente, soplarán vientos del suroeste fuertes o con intervalos de fuerte en el litoral gallego y zonas altas del noroeste peninsular; habrá predominio de vientos de componentes sur y oeste en el resto, aunque en el litoral cantábrico predominará el este; y serán alisios en Canarias.

