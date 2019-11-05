Público
Premio Miguel Delibes José Antonio Guardiola, Ana Pardo de Vera y Javier Cuevas: jurado del XXIV Premio Nacional de Periodismo Miguel Delibes

La reunión del jurado, en el que se encuentra la directora de 'Público', tendrá lugar el 25 de noviembre mientras que la gala de entrega del premio se celebrará a finales de enero. Se ha ampliado hasta el 13 de noviembre el plazo de presentación de trabajos.

Cartel del XXIV Premio Nacional de Periodismo Miguel Delibes. / APM

El director del programa En Portada de RTVE, José Antonio Guardiola; la directora del diario Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, y el director de Contenidos de la Cadena Ser en Castilla y León, Javier Cuevas, formarán parte del jurado del Premio Nacional de Periodismo Miguel Delibes, junto a la premiada de la pasada edición, Mariángeles García.

Junto a ellos formarán parte del jurado de este premio, dotado con 6.000 euros y convocado por la Asociación de la Prensa de Valladolid, Jesús Ángel García, del Departamento de Comunicación de Unicaja Banco; Fernando Zamácola, nuevo director gerente de la Fundación Miguel Delibes; la presidenta de la APV, Arancha Jiménez, y la secretaria general adjunta -con voz pero sin voto-, Diana Gutiérrez.

La reunión del jurado tendrá lugar el próximo 25 de noviembre mientras que la gala de entrega del premio se celebrará a finales del mes de enero, en fechas próximas a la celebración de San Francisco de Sales, patrón de los periodistas.

El Premio Nacional de Periodismo Miguel Delibes, único en su ámbito por su especialización en la defensa del buen uso del idioma español, ha ampliado hasta el 13 de noviembre el plazo de presentación de trabajos para la XXIV edición.

Unicaja Banco es el patrocinador principal del Premio, que en su XXIV edición cuenta con las colaboraciones de las Cortes de Castilla y León, la Fundación Miguel Delibes y Bodegas Cuatro Rayas.

Fue en mayo de 1996 cuando la Asamblea General de la Asociación de la Prensa de Valladolid acordó crear el Premio Nacional de Periodismo Miguel Delibes con motivo de la conmemoración del IV centenario de la concesión del título de ciudad a Valladolid y en línea con el congreso El Español y los Medios de Comunicación, que contó con la participación de la APV.

