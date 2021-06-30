Estás leyendo: El chef José Andrés y la ONG World Central Kitchen, Premio Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia

madrid

El cocinero español José Andrés Puerta y la ong World Central Kitchen (WCK) que fundó para el abastecimiento de comidas en zonas afectadas por desastres naturales han sido galardonados este miércoles con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia 2021, al que optaban 35 candidaturas de 16 nacionalidades.

El galardón, que cierra las ocho distinciones de la XLI edición de los galardones que entrega anualmente la institución que lleva el título de la heredera de la Corona, recayó en 2020 en los sanitarios españoles por su trabajo al frente de la pandemia y, en ediciones anteriores, fueron distinguidos, entre otros, la ciudad polaca de Gdansk, la Unión Europea o Aldeas Infantiles SOS.

Cada Premio Princesa de Asturias está dotado con la reproducción de una escultura diseñada por Joan Miró, un diploma acreditativo, una insignia y 50.000 euros.

