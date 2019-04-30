Público
Premios internacionales de periodismo El presidente de EFE pide perdón a los vencidos de la Guerra Civil por olvidarles 80 años atrás

Fernando Garea ha querido zanjar este martes "una deuda histórica" y homenajear a los exiliados, los represaliados y los vencidos de la Guerra Civil, a quienes ha pedido perdón por ignorarles cuando la agencia era un instrumento de propaganda franquista.

El residente de la Agencia EFE, Fernando Garea. | EFE

Felipe VI entrega este martes en Madrid los premios internacionales de periodismo Rey de España en su XXXVI edición y el XV premio de periodismo Don Quijote, convocados por la Agencia EFE y la Agencia Española de Cooperación Internacional para el Desarrollo (Aecid).

Fernando Garea, presidente de EFE, ha señalado que la agencia se creó como un “instrumento de propaganda” que "sólo hablaba de los vencedores". Sin embargo, ha matizado que “80 años después, es el momento de que EFE zanje una deuda histórica, rinda tributo y pida perdón a exiliados, represaliados y vencidos de la Guerra Civil".

Así ha afirmado durante la edición, en la que este año ha reconocido la labor de informadores y medios de comunicación de España, Venezuela, México, Argentina, Brasil, Bolivia, Nicaragua y Portugal en las categorías de prensa, radio, televisión, fotografía, periodismo digital y periodismo ambiental y desarrollo sostenible.“Estos premiados son ejemplo de una forma de ejercer la democracia y, al tiempo, de mostrar hasta qué punto es necesario el periodismo en democracia", afirmó Garea durante la gala.

