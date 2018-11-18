Su nombre puede percibirse como desconocido, sin embargo, detrás de él se esconden otras siglas, ARMH (Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica), imprescindibles en la conquista de derechos memorialistas. Emilio silva, que en el año 2000 logró hacer justicia y exhumar los restos de su abuelo, ha recibido este sábado el premio Mónico Vicente 2018 por su labor contra el olvido y la impunidad de los crímenes del franquismo.
Un premio, que según cuenta a Público, "es un reconocimiento a mucha gente". Así, agradecido por el galardón, el periodista y sociólogo reconoce que, "aunque fueran sus manos quien recogieran el premio", detrás hay "cientos de personas de más de más veinte nacionalidades" que han trabajado en equipo por y para la recuperación de la memoria.
El premio Mónico Vicente no sólo pone en manifiesto la relevancia social y política que en los últimos años ha tenido Silva y la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica, también simboliza el reclamo antifranquista que hay en la sociedad civil española. "Me parece interesante que sea la sociedad civil quién haga estas cosas porque, al final, es la que tira del carro", comenta, para poner encima de la mesa la una evidencia triste: "Las instituciones van por detrás".
"Si el premio sirve para algo es para normalizar el tema. Cuantas más cosas se publiquen en materia de memoria más conocimiento habrá", opina.
Pero el reconocimiento, insiste, no es tanto para él como para el resto de personas que trabajan por la memoria. En definitiva, es un reconocimiento a un tema que durante mucho tiempo ha sido "tabú" en España y que pone en la palestra el avance de la sociedad y el abandono de una fase de "desconocimiento" y olvido.
