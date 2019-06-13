El premio Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia del 2019 ha sido otorgado a la ciudad polaca de Gdansk, por su defensa y recuperación de las libertades en Europa.
En Gdansk se dio la que es considerada la primera batalla de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, donde soldados polacos consiguieron resistir una semana a la invasión nazi a pesar de la precariedad. El ejército alemán llegó a Polonia el 1 de septiembre de 1939 a través de la península de Westerplatte.
Esta categoría cierra la concesión de los premios convocada por la Fundación Princesa de Asturias con un total de ocho galardonados, cuya ceremonia se celebrará en octubre de este año. Los premios los entregará Felipe VI en el Teatro Campoamor, Asturias.
(Habrá ampliación)
